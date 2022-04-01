JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Lowered to $161.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $136.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $402.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.