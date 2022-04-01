JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.53.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.29. 964,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,992,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $399.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

