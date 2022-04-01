JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $31.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

NYSE ELF opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,546 shares of company stock worth $1,621,269. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 36,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

