JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Barclays (LON:BARC) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 220 ($2.88).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.32) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.69) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 239.50 ($3.14).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 148.30 ($1.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.85 billion and a PE ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 188.56. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

