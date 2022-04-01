JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Price Target to GBX 710

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 790 ($10.35) to GBX 710 ($9.30) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ONT. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 662 ($8.67) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.17) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.17) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 398 ($5.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 361.50 ($4.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 736 ($9.64).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

