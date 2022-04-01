JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.34) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($115.27) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($102.17) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($97.72) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,978.18 ($91.41).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.06). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

