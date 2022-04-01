JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.34) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($115.27) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($102.17) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($97.72) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,978.18 ($91.41).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.06). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

