JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €90.00 ($98.90) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($123.08) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €104.44 ($114.77).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €1.66 ($1.82) during trading on Friday, hitting €78.60 ($86.37). 1,468,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($110.35). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.48.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

