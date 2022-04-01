JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Price Target to €38.00

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €36.20 ($39.78) to €38.00 ($41.76) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prysmian from €35.00 ($38.46) to €34.00 ($37.36) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Prysmian from €38.00 ($41.76) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

