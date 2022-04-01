JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4.20 (LON:JAGI)

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JAGI remained flat at $GBX 385 ($5.04) during trading hours on Friday. 105,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,976. The company has a market cap of £376.12 million and a P/E ratio of 6.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 405.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 429.08. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 339.23 ($4.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 513 ($6.72).

Get JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income alerts:

About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.