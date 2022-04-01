John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.40.

Shares of JBT traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.99. 6,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,447. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.70 and its 200-day moving average is $143.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.84%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock worth $151,419 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,559,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,996,000 after buying an additional 56,449 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

