Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 150.10% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of JFIN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,530. The company has a market cap of $153.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

