Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 150.10% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.
Shares of JFIN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,530. The company has a market cap of $153.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Jiayin Group
Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
