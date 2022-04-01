Jeffrey M. Levy Sells 954 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Community Bank System stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $82.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.36.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Community Bank System by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 136,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.