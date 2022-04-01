Jeffrey M. Levy Sells 954 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Community Bank System stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $82.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.36.
Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Community Bank System by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 136,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Community Bank System (Get Rating)
Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.
