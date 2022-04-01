Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hostess Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

