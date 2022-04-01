Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renault in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.49.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Renault from €37.00 ($40.66) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Renault from €40.00 ($43.96) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Renault from €45.00 ($49.45) to €38.00 ($41.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

