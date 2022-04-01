JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Short Interest Update

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,175,900 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 895,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,679.9 days.

OTCMKTS:JDEPF remained flat at $$28.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. JDE Peet’s has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of JDE Peet’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JDE Peet’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €27.60 ($30.33) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $30.05.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

