JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JD.com from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.07.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $3.62 on Thursday, hitting $57.87. 13,887,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,452,093. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The company has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of -152.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in JD.com by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,391,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.