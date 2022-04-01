Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 329 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,471.75.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,373.19 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,141.66 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,413.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,481.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.