Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

CMI opened at $205.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

