Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 8,159 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

