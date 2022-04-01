Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.36 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in General Electric by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.65. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.