Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.77 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $10,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,914.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 368,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after buying an additional 26,671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after acquiring an additional 70,207 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,341,000.

DWAS opened at $84.66 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.30 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.16.

