Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at $522,000.
NASDAQ FTXR opened at $32.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18.
