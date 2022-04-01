Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,949 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,242 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after purchasing an additional 139,322 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

NYSE DVN opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $63.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

