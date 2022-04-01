James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after buying an additional 1,716,232 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $15,994,000.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,382. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $82.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

