James Investment Research Inc. Sells 329 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,081,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,023,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.