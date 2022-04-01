James Investment Research Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,661,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.09. 2,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,826. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.77. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,979 shares of company stock worth $26,209,988. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

