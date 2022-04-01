James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,185 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 79,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.77. 2,549,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

