James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,341 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.05.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,988. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

