James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,440,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,702,000 after buying an additional 876,597 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,630,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,184,000 after purchasing an additional 554,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,114,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,462,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 643,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,880,000 after purchasing an additional 262,308 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.24. 48,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,960. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $66.60 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.47.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

