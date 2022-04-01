James Investment Research Inc. Buys 10,500 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 226.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,143 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Zumiez by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,771. The firm has a market cap of $749.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.68. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $482,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

