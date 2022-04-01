Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.000-$10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

