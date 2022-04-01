J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.350-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.88 billion-$7.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. They set a sell rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.77.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.68. 8,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.00. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.