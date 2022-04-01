J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.350-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.88 billion-$7.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. They set a sell rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.77.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.68. 8,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.00. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

