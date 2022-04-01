J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Stephens

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $232.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JBHT. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.44.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $200.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.61.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. American Trust bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,432,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,713,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

