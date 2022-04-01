ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Sells £119,420.70 in Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Carolyn McCall sold 145,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £119,420.70 ($156,432.67).
ITV stock opened at GBX 81.92 ($1.07) on Friday. ITV plc has a 52-week low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.81.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
