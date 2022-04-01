ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Sells £119,420.70 in Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Carolyn McCall sold 145,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £119,420.70 ($156,432.67).

ITV stock opened at GBX 81.92 ($1.07) on Friday. ITV plc has a 52-week low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.81.

Get ITV alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered shares of ITV to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.22) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 133.50 ($1.75).

ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.