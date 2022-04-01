Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Itafos stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. Itafos has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.51.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

