Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Itafos stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. Itafos has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.51.
Itafos Company Profile (Get Rating)
