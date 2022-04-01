iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,856. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.94.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.