iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,663,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 149.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after buying an additional 237,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,259,000 after buying an additional 236,298 shares during the last quarter.

IWR opened at $78.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average is $79.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

