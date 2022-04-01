iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 172.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

IWF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.25. 2,454,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,925. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $244.16 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

