iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,789 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $49,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.41. 2,860,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,574. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.20 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

