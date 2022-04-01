iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,122,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,988 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,729,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 74,448,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,594,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

