iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 508.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,354,000 after purchasing an additional 557,059 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,573,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,304,000 after buying an additional 2,673,562 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,468,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,605,000 after buying an additional 298,540 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $73.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,732,867. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

