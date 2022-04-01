iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $138,399,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $95,489,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,037 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

