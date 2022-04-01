iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Up 35.5% in March

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,638,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,113,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.73. 3,481,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,371. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03.

