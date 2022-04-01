iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,269 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.9% of Charter Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $81,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 296,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,606,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $106.94. The stock had a trading volume of 352,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,059,279. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

