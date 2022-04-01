iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $121.21

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $121.21 and last traded at $121.26, with a volume of 6476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.92 and a 200-day moving average of $127.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

