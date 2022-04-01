Ironveld (LON:IRON) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.96

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Ironveld shares last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01), with a volume of 12,569,598 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £12.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.89.
Ironveld Company Profile (LON:IRON)
See Also
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Ironveld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironveld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.