Ironveld (LON:IRON) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.96

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Ironveld shares last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01), with a volume of 12,569,598 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £12.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.89.

Ironveld Company Profile (LON:IRON)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Caerphilly, the United Kingdom.

