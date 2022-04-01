Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deirdre Evens Sells 29,037 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Deirdre Evens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Deirdre Evens sold 7,828 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $391,400.00.

IRM stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.36%.

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 97,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $150,364,000. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.