ioneer (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Shares Up 16.7%

ioneer Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) shot up 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.55 and last traded at 0.53. 782,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average session volume of 169,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.45.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of ioneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.43.

ioneer Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron deposit. Its projects include Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project, Tokop Gold Project, Lone Mountain Gold Project, Towers Mountain Gold Project. The company was founded on October 26, 2001 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

