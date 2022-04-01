Investors Research Corp Sells 700 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMP stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $62.79. The company had a trading volume of 300,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,267. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -9.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMP. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

