Investors Research Corp Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6,145.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 693,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,410,000 after buying an additional 682,442 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 332,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 199,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 49,801 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,417,000.

GBIL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $99.94. 208,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,378. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $100.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $100.03.

